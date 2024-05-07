CASA of Arizona in need of volunteers to advocate for foster care children

May marks National Foster Care Awareness Month

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - CASA of Arizona and the Foster Care Review Board (FCRB) are looking for volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.

When children can no longer safely stay in their homes, they are taken and placed into foster care.

CASA of Arizona said that in the state, there are about 8,800 children currently in foster care and need support.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) and FCRB members serve as these children's voices in court, said CASA of Arizona.

CASA of Arizona and the FCRB train volunteers to assist children in navigating an unfamiliar environment, new people, or a new school.

Volunteers will be able to get to know the child and be involved in the dependency case. They will also advocate for the child's best interest to the judge which helps determine the best course of action for them, including the goal of reunification.

CASA of Arizona said FCRB members volunteer to serve on a five-member panel that meets online one weekday every month to review the children's cases.

They then review case materials, interview people associated with the child's case, and collectively submit recommendations to the judge based on the child's best interest.

Both CASA and FCRB volunteers are being sought out within Arizona's 15 counties to meet the needs of children.

People 21 years or older who can pass a background check and complete training can apply to be volunteers.

For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, go to azcasavolunteer.org; to learn how to become an FCRB volunteer, go to azfcrb.org.