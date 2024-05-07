Free concert for residents at the Arizona State Veteran Home in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A free concert was provided to residents at the Arizona State Veteran Home in Yuma.

County music artists, Matt and Jacob Ferris of Lake Havasu, performed for the group of heroes singing original songs along with some song requests.

The facility offers Arizona Veterans and their families many amenities such as medical care, fun activities, and a home-like environment.

The live music can act as a form of therapy for residents, allowing them to be outside and socialize with each other.

"It's very important. If it wasn't for us doing special things for them, they would probably have a boring life. And so, by doing things like this, they have a much happier and more social life," said Ginny Clem, the spouse of a United States Veteran.

This is the first concert at this facility and they say they plan to have more just like it.