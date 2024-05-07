Possible plea deal for armed robbery suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery in March was back in court Tuesday and may soon receive a plea offer.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police said Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E and robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino has pled not guilty on all charges.

He is awaiting a plea offer from the state.

The state said additional time was needed for the plea offer to be approved and is waiting to notify the victims of this case.

Patino will be back in court on June 4.