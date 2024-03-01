2024 California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta's theme is "Red, White, and Moo"

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 California Mid-Winter Fair kicks off Friday at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds.

The fair will be going on from Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 10 at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds located at 200 E. Second Street in Imperial.

The 2024 California Mid-Winter Fair will be open on Friday, March 1 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. PST.

Here are the following fair hours:

March 1: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

March 2: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

March 3: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 4: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 5: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 6: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 7: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 8: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

March 9: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

March 10: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year's fair will have its traditional activities such as High School Madness, grounds acts, concerts, concerts, traditional junior livestock show and auction, dirt track events, and many more.

Admission tickets and carnival wristbands are available for sale at ivfairgrounds.com/2024-tickets and will also be available at the gates in person.

For more information on the fair, go to ivfairgrounds.com/the-fair.html.