More evidence in wrong-way DUI crash

today at 2:55 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Emotions ran high Tuesday inside a Yuma courtroom as family members of a man killed in a wrong way DUI crash addressed the court as they await a potential plea deal.

The family of 81-year-old Robert Shipp delivered their victim impact statements before Judge Darci Weede.

Shipp was killed when a car being driven the wrong way on Interstate 8 crashed into his black GMC Canyon pickup back on September 2023.

The alleged driver of that car, 22-year-old Kiara Gomez appeared out of custody Tuesday and is facing eight felony counts including second-degree murder.

Her attorney requested a 45-day continuance so that an independent expert could go through additional evidence.

She will be back in court on June 25 for a trial setting-change of plea hearing.

