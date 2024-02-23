2024 California Mid-Winter Fair to open next week

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 California Mid-Winter Fair will open on Friday, March 1, at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds.

In a press release, the fair will open with an retrospective look at The Beatles, with a tribute band called Yesterday-The Las Vegas Beatles Show performing at the fair at 8:30pm on the Mechanics Bank Center Stage.

"We are extremely happy to open the fair with a tribute to the Beatles that celebrates the 60th Anniversary of their first live TV performance in the U.S. on the Ed Sullivan Show," said Alan Phillips, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the fair.

In addition, there will also be an appearance by Lorenzo Mendez, a Latin Grammy Award winner who will perform on Sunday at 6:00pm during Dia de la Familia.

"[Mendez]...is a singer and online personality and one of the Mexican-genre’s fastest rising stars," Phillips spoke.

Finally, there will also be other tribute bands such as:

Imperial Valley's Stiletto, performing on Saturday at 8:30pm; a tribute to 1980s hard rock

Country Artist Tribute, performing on March 6 at 8:30pm; a tribute to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean

Twist on Taylor, performing on March 7 at 8:00pm; a tribute to Taylor Swift

Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads, performing on March 8 at 8:30pm; a tribute to Jimmy Buffett

"We are very excited about what these groups bring to our fair this year. Each are faithful replications that honor the varied musical styles of the groups and artists that they portray...We are always proud to showcase our immense local talent in a number of different genres." Alan Phillips, CEO of the fair

To purchase tickets and learn more about the fair, click here.