California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta tickets on sale

California Mid-Winter Fair will be running from March 1-10

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Mid-Winter Fair 2024 is back with a fun theme called, 'Red, White, and Moo.'

The fair will be open for 10 days from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 10.

Energy Source Minerals, leading development of a premier lithium project near the Salton Sea, is the presenting sponsor of the fair this year.

Local businesses and organizations are also sponsoring the fair.

The California Mid-Winter Fair is proud to announce its traditional activities such as:

High School Madness

Grounds acts

Concerts

Traditional junior livestock show and auction

Series of dirt track events sponsored by the Heritage Foundation. Including the popular Heritage 500 on the final day of the fair.

Ticket information

Admission tickets and carnival wristbands are available for sale at ivfairgrounds.com/2024-tickets.

Presale admission tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

For tickets bought after February 29, it will be full price which will be $10 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.

Carnival presale wristbands are $35.

Tickets will also be available at the gates.

New events

The California Mid-Winter Fair said there are new additions to the event such as 'Twisted Tuesday' on March 5.

'Twisted Tuesday' will provide admission to the fair and unlimited carnival rides, all for $20 per person. Tickets will also be sold online and at the gate for that price, regardless the age.

The fair said guests must have a 'Twisted Tuesday' ticket to be admitted to the fair on March 5 and no other tickets will be accepted.

Another new event is the Mini-Mural Art Project where different local artists (one each day of the fair) will be painting a fair-related mural on stage in the Preble Building.

Local artists will each have eight hours to finish their artwork which will be shown at this year's fair and for future fairs.

They also mentioned the full Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team, including pilots and support crew, will be attending the fair at 7 p.m. on March 7 at the Mechanics Bank Stage for a public meet and greet.

The Flight Demonstration Team opens its 2024 season after it concludes its three-month Valley training season with an air show on March 9 at the Naval Air Facility, said the fair.

Animal events and information

The California Mid-Winter Fair will also feature about 1,300 animal exhibits ranging from the 15 Junior Breeding Boar Goats to several hundred Market Sheep, Market Swine, Feeder Calves, and Steers.

In the Junior Poultry exhibits, there will be 37 Market Turkeys in a show that will make a return after a lengthy absence.

The judging and showmanship events begin on the first day of the fair with rabbits, cavies, and poultry

competition, as well as dogs, Junior Horse, Pygmy Goats, and Junior Dairy Goats.

There will also be judging of Junior Market Livestock including Market Beef, Steer, Goat, Feeder Calves, Sheep, and Swine.

While the Parade of Champions for all Junior and Future Farmers of America Champions and Reserve

Champions will be at 6 p.m. on March 3 in the Swine Ring.

4-H and Grange members will be competing for the top market and showmanship prizes, including Round Robin Showmanship where they display their expertise in showing various types of animals.

First and second-place exhibitors in various categories become eligible to compete in the Round Robin competition.

The fair said the 4-H Larger Animal Round Robin will be at 6 p.m. on March 5 and the FFA Large Animals will compete at 6 p.m. on March 6. The Junior, Senior, and FFA Small Animal Round Robin will be happening at 6 p.m. on March 7.

There will also be two auctions on March 8 and 9, and it will conclude the fair's animal events.

Racing events

Here is the following race lineup:

Friday, March 1: So Cal Lightning Sprints, Imperial Valley Pure Stocks, So Cal Dwarf Cars (grandstands open at 5 p.m., races begin at 7 p.m.);

Saturday, March 2: So Cal Lightning Sprints, Imperial Valley Pure Stocks, So Cal Dwarf Cars (grandstands open at 4:30 p.m., races begin at 5:30 p.m.);

Wednesday, March 6: Imperial Sport Compacts (grandstands open at 5 p.m., races begin at 6 p.m.);

Friday, March 8: Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars, Southwest Ecotec Midgets (grandstands open at 5 p.m., races begin at 7 p.m.);

Saturday, March 9: Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars, Southwest Ecotec Midgets (grandstands open at 4:30 p.m., races begin at 5:30 p.m.);

Sunday, March 10: Imperial Valley Sport Compacts, Go-karts (grandstands open at 1 p.m., races start at 2 p.m.).



If you would like more information, take a look at the files below or go to ivfairgrounds.com.