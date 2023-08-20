Evacuation warning issued for Salton City, Salton City Beach and Desert Shores

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - An evacuation warning has been issued to residents of Salton City, Salton City Beach, and Desert Shores.

In a press release, the evacuation orders were due to the potential strong winds, heavy rain, and flash floods to the region. The press release also mentions that these conditions "can pose significant risks to life and property."

While the press release says the evacuations are volunteer-based, "residents living in areas prone to flooding or near washes are strongly urged to consider the risks and make an informed decision for the safety of their families and loved ones."

The County of Imperial recommends residents to call (442) 265-6054 to speak with someone as the "Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services, Imperial County Department of Social Services, and Red Cross have established a designated phone line for care and shelter."

In addition, Imperial County issues these four points if you choose to evacuate:

Secure your property.

Bring essential medications, important documents, and any special supplies you might need.

Inform your neighbors, especially if they are elderly or require special assistance.

Follow marked evacuation routes.

