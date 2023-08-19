Skip to Content
Imperial County establishes phone line to help evacuees

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services have established a phone line to assist those in designated evacuation areas.

In a press release, this is in coordination with Red Cross and Imperial Valley Transit (IVT) and the phone line will be used to provide transportation.

The press release also says that a voluntary evacuation warning has been issued for residents of Ocotillo, California, and if evacuation orders were to expand to other jurisdictions, "the community will be notified through proper channels" and through the Emergency Alert System (EAS).

To call the phone line, dial (442) 265-6054 and speak with someone on coordinating transportation to a nearby shelter, according to the press release.

To read more about this, read the press release, written in English and Spanish, below.

