Imperial County

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office announces Tobacco Education and Prevention Unit

today at 6:36 PM
Published 6:57 PM

ICSO's goal is to bring awareness to students about the dangers of tobacco

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) is excited to announce the implementation of a new Tobacco Education and Prevention Unit.

ICSO was awarded grant funding of over $700,000.

Funding for this program will allow the ICSO to provide education, prevention and community outreach regarding the dangers and effects of tobacco to local elementary through high school aged children.

In total, 12 elementary/middle schools and two high schools will be served, according to ICSO.

Dedicated Sheriff's Liaison Officers will provide the education and prevention information to the children for a period of three years.

Officer's Nancy Marquez and Angelica Garcia have been selected as the Sheriff's representatives for this program and will lead the day to day operations of this unit.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

