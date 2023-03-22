Spreckel’s Sugar Company agreement on settlement

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After weeks of striking, workers at Spreckel's and the company have agreed on a settlement.

The strike happened due to a decrease on worker's retirement agreement.

During the strike, the company filed a lawsuit to the federal court saying it was illegal for their employees to strike.

However, the judge ruled in favor of the employees and allowed them to continue their strike.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more information later this evening.