Judge allows Spreckels Sugar Company employees to continue strike

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A judge ruled in favor of employees from Spreckels Sugar Company, allowing them to continue the strike on Tuesday.

This after Spreckels Sugar Company filed a lawsuit to federal court saying it is illegal for employees to strike.

We contacted the Spreckels Sugar Company but we are still waiting for a response.

The strike started last week and the workers say they will continue until the company talks to them.

