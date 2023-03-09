Workers from Spreckels Sugar Company go on strike

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Workers at Spreckels Sugar Company in Brawley are on strike as employees are claiming the company made multiple unfair labor practices.

There were around 200 workers protesting with signs that said "unfair labor practice employees on strike."

The President of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 135 (UFCW) says workers and Spreckels Sugar negotiated a retirement plan.

But then the retirement plan changed without the workers' knowledge.

“Their retirement is affecting these people between ten and fifty thousand dollars a piece we tried to bargain with the company for months... the strike is over an unfair labor practice... because they refuse to bargain in good faith," said UFCW Local 135 Todd Walters.

The workers tell us they will continue to strike until the company talks to them.

We reached out to Spreckels Sugar Company about the strike and negotiations.