Imperial Valley lake recognized statewide for its “Illuminated Waters”

Photo contest brings recognition to a local treasure

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) announced the top three winners of it's statewide, fifth annual Rural County Photo contest Friday, with the number three spot going to a local named Gil Rebollar.

Rebollar is a public information officer with the County of Imperial. His submitted photo, titled, "Illuminated Waters," shows Sunbeam Lake at dusk with the sun's golden rays reflecting off the surface of the water.

“Congratulations to Mr. Rebollar for this recognition in capturing the beauty of Sunbeam Lake and our County,” said Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Mike Kelley.

The top three winners' photos will be showcased at the RCRC's annual meeting in Monterey County in September. They may also be featured in promotional materials throughout the year to promote tourism and local business growth.

“There are so many gorgeous locations in our County, and I am excited that just one of our local treasures will deservedly be receiving recognition across the state,” commented Rebollar.