Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:54 AM
Published 11:33 AM

Fifth annual photo contest provides statewide recognition

MGN

Entries must capture life within rural California

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) is holding its Fifth Annual Rural County Photo Contest all throughout the month of July.

All photo entries must be submitted to photocontest@rcrcnet.org by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. When submitting an entry, the RCRC asks participants to please include the following:

  • Location where the photo was taken, including the county in which it was taken;
  • Photographer's full name and address.

Founded in 1972, the RCRC represents California’s small, rural counties on issues that are specifically unique to their communities. Along with 36 other counties, the Imperial Valley, is included within the RCRC's representation.

Courtesy Rural County Representatives of California

Submitted photographs

  • Must be an original work by the participant, or submitted with photographer's written permission.
  • Must be taken in one of the 37 RCRC member counties.
  • Must not contain text, watermark or logo.
  • Must not be entered in an other Contest, previously produced for compensation or posted on RCRC's web pages.
  • May not contain material that is violent, inappropriate, sexually explicit, depicts nudity, or is indecent, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous, as determined by RCRC in its sole discretion.

For technical rules regarding the submitted photo(s), please click here.

The RCRC plans to debut a winner's creative piece at an official gathering, plus award the individual with a gift card.

California News
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Southwest Desert community which helped shape him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating!

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content