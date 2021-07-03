Fifth annual photo contest provides statewide recognition

Top Stories

Entries must capture life within rural California

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) is holding its Fifth Annual Rural County Photo Contest all throughout the month of July.

All photo entries must be submitted to photocontest@rcrcnet.org by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. When submitting an entry, the RCRC asks participants to please include the following:

Location where the photo was taken, including the county in which it was taken;

Photographer's full name and address.

Founded in 1972, the RCRC represents California’s small, rural counties on issues that are specifically unique to their communities. Along with 36 other counties, the Imperial Valley, is included within the RCRC's representation.

Courtesy Rural County Representatives of California

Submitted photographs

Must be an original work by the participant, or submitted with photographer's written permission.

Must be taken in one of the 37 RCRC member counties.

Must not contain text, watermark or logo.

Must not be entered in an other Contest, previously produced for compensation or posted on RCRC's web pages.

May not contain material that is violent, inappropriate, sexually explicit, depicts nudity, or is indecent, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous, as determined by RCRC in its sole discretion.

For technical rules regarding the submitted photo(s), please click here.

The RCRC plans to debut a winner's creative piece at an official gathering, plus award the individual with a gift card.