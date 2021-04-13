Accused smuggler’s attorneys ask judge for more time

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Attorneys for the Mexicali man accused of coordinating a human smuggling run that ended with more than a dozen deaths say they need more time.

47-year-old Jose Cruz Noguez faced a federal judge by video Tuesday morning in the El Centro Federal Courthouse. Noguez faces multiple charges of conspiracy to transport illegal migrants causing serious bodily harm, and with human smuggling for financial gain.

Prosecutors say Noguez planned and coordinated a March 2nd smuggling run that brought more than 40 undocumented migrants across the border. The U.S. Border Patrol says one fully-loaded SUV caught fire a short distance from a gap in the border wall.

Related: USBP: 13 killed in Holtville crash suspected to have entered the U.S. illegally

Agents say a second made it to Highway 115, where a big rig hit it outside Holtville. 13 people, including the driver of the alleged coyote vehicle, died at the scene. First responders took a dozen survivors to hospitals in the Valley, Palm Springs, and San Diego. The truck driver survived as well.

The accident scene outside of Holtville on March 2, 2021

Prosecutors say an informant told them Noguez planned every aspect of the smuggling run, including arranging for a hole to be cut in the border wall. However, the suspect's attorney say they're not yet prepared to defend him from the charges. They've asked for additional time.

Noguez is expected to face the judge again later this month. KYMA.com will continue to follow this case and bring you developments as they happen.