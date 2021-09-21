Yuma residents demonstrate outside migrant housing

Immigration

Protestors call for similar help for homeless veterans - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After roughly 50 protestors stood outside the Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn & Suites, the community is talking. While some are against the protest, others say it's not right to house migrants in Yuma County.

One protestor tells KYMA his reasoning for wanting migrants out.

"I'm totally against this 'cause we have homeless veterans that need help and we're always told that there's no money, there's no money, there's no money. But we can allocate $365 a person, a day to house" says Colorado River Tea Party Chairman Gilbert Hernandez.

KYMA has reached out to Endeavors, the organization said to be facilitating this migrant housing just as they have confirmed they have helped house migrants in the past in Arizona and California.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, hear from Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes on housing migrants and the local protests.