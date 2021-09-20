Protest begins as migrants arrive in the Foothills

News

Several concerned over migrants staying in local hotels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sept. 20, a protest began in front of a Best Western hotel in the Yuma Foothills. Many are against the decision to house migrants as they await their court dates.

Protestors stood out holding signs with several reading "Stop illegal immigration."



Some have concerns over the spread of COVID-19 , other signs expressed that the homeless and veterans should be in the hotels instead.

As the time passed, a couple of counter-protestors decided to share their thoughts as well.

"I obviously don't believe humans are illegal, they should be welcome," says David Coulter, one of the counter-protestors.



"They're leaving places that are destructive. What better place to come to than America?"