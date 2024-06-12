HomeGrown: Locals harvest cantaloupes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona - Yuma County Cooperative Extension is harvesting their cantaloupe trials at the Yuma Agricultural Center.

Each melon is weighed, measured and tested for sugar content. The melons are also graded for their slip, which indicates their maturity.

"So what we have behind us is eight different research trials that we’re collaborating with industry partners with to evaluate their products and see if they would be a good fit for us in Arizona," said Robert Masson with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension.

The melons that meet industry standards are donated to the Yuma Community Food Bank for local distribution.