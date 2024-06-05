HomeGrown: Invasive weed takes over Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An invasive weed is taking over Arizona. The plant is called stinknet, and has a small round ball and looks a bit similar to some of the state's native plants, but it's not quite the same.

The Yuma Cooperative Extension (YEC) says this is a plant that they consider extremely invasive and it's pretty much taken over Maricopa County and it's starting to spread throughout the state, including Yuma.

"I know some of you have driven that 347, that goes into Maricopa, and you look on the sides of the road and it's just covered with yellow, and that might look nice, but that's a really bad plant. Some people have severe allergies to it. It outcompetes our native plants and it'a a huge fire hazard." Janine Lane, Urban Horticulturist, Yuma Cooperative Extention

Lane says she hopes to help stop the spread by getting Yuma County residents to report site locations of this invasive species.

For details on how to report these sightings, email janinel@arizona.edu.