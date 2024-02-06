Home Grown: Local cilantro harvest

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Tuesday’s Home Grown report, specialty crops and herbs are being harvested in the Yuma area.

Mike Clements of Top Flavor Farms said they grow cilantro, parsley, and Italian parsley.

They grow about 80 acres a year of parsley and six to 800 acres per year of cilantro.

“Outside of the smell you get from the field, I mean it's beautiful and then when we go and plant a second crop behind them the ground breaks up real nice and it helps for the next crop," stated Mike Clements, Farm Manager of Top Flavor Farms.

Clements said like other winter vegetables, cilantro, and parsley help feed a majority of North America during the winter months.