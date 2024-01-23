Home Grown: Heavy rain impacts crops in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In tonight’s Home Grown report, after a rainstorm rocked Yuma County, one local research scientist shares how the wet weather affects local agriculture during the peak of Ag season.

“Excessive rain can affect the crops in several ways,” said Dr. Johan Murcia, a University of Arizona Post Doctoral Research Scientist.

One being, that it creates a dangerous work environment for day laborers.

“Several tasks farmers have to do will be affected too. Spray, harvest, are being affected because of difficult access to the field,” said Dr. Murcia.

Another issue rain can cause is plant diseases.

“Excess rain is the perfect time for diseases, especially here in this area for lettuce,” said Dr. Murcia.

Murcia said the high humidity causes diseases that rot the plant and those diseases can hit fast.

“It’s a stressful time because suppose you are almost harvesting your crop and the rain comes, so it’s difficult to harvest your crop and you invest a lot of resources,” said Dr. Murcia.

The scientist said the quality of the product can also be affected, dropping the market price or the leafy greens won’t even make it to market, losing farmers lots of money.

Dr. Murica stated all farmers can do now is keep an eye on weather reports and hope Mother Nature works in their favor.