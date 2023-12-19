Farm workers labor this holiday season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In tonight’s Homegrown report, even though Christmas is less than a week away, it's not stopping farm workers from making sure we have produce on our tables.

In fact, some of them will even be working on Christmas day.

Farm work never stops, and some workers say they won’t be able to spend time with family this holiday season to provide food for people across America.

Christina Ramos says she enjoys her job, especially knowing she is providing leafy greens for the holidays.

“I am very happy because we’re working and we know this food will feed a lot of people and they can enjoy it,” said Ramos.

Another worker, Sandra Alvarez, from Michoacan, Mexico, is in the U.S. on an H-2A Visa.

She wishes she was closer to her loved ones.

“I feel sad because I’m going to be far away from my family, but happy because I’m working and providing a better future for my family,” said Alvarez.

She said she will be in the fields on Christmas this year.

“Working, and happy because it’s for our well-being,” said Alvarez.

She said it’s not an easy job.

But there is one perk to the holidays.

“The company makes a Christmas party, they give us gifts and give us support so we don’t feel so lonely since we’re not spending Christmas with out families. As a team we spend time together so we don’t feel sad,” said Alvarez.

Thanks to these hard-working people, Yuma County produces about 90 percent of leafy greens to North America from November through March.