Canal murder suspects back in court, victim’s family speaks out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The canal murder suspects were back in court Tuesday for a final management conference.

The first suspect, 30-year-old Brittney Garcia, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Eric Cruz of Yuma.

Cruz's body was found in a car that was located in a canal in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6.

During Garcia's court appearance, Cruz's family spoke out demanding justice, saying Garcia has no remorse.

The second suspect, 34-year-old Fernando Malta, has also been charged with first-degree murder in Cruz's death.

Malta's attorney asked for eight weeks to review evidence, with Judge Darcy Weede granting the request.

Garcia will be back in court on October 22 for a status hearing while Malta will be back in court on November 26 for a trial setting.