Murder suspect to be re-evaluated to see if he can stand trial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man charged with murdering an elderly couple in May was back in court Wednesday morning and will be re-examined for competence to stand trial.

19-year-old Romeo Jay Arellano is formally charged with six felonies in the murder of 82-year-old Manuel Marquez and 79-year-old Patricia Marquez. Some of his other charges are second-degree burglary and theft of a credit card. Arellano has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In court Wednesday, Arellano's attorney said they are waiting on another evaluation from a doctor in Maricopa County to see if he can stand trial.

Arellano will be back in court for a status hearing in October.