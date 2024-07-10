Opening arguments in Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” shooting trial begins

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Opening statements are underway Wednesday in the Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial for the "Rust" movie shooting.

Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the 2021 accident that involved the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The movie's director, Joel Souza, was also injured.

Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Jury selection took place on Tuesday in the courtroom of Santa Fe County District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer. There are 11 women and five men as well as four alternates.

Baldwin's defense attorneys have not said whether the actor would testify.