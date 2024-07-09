Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” shooting trial begins this week

SANTA FE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Alec Baldwin's criminal trial in the fatal "Rust" movie set shooting begins this week in New Mexico.

Baldwin departed the courthouse in Santa Fe Monday afternoon after a day-long hearing to go over pre-trial motions. The judge in the case ruling that Baldwin's role as a producer of the "Rust" film isn't relevant to the trial.

Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintains that the gun malfunctioned.

Jury selection gets underway on Tuesday. The trial is expected to last about 10 days. If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in jail.