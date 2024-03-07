Skip to Content
Crime

Erin Hamlin formally sentenced to two years supervised probation

KYMA
By ,
Published 2:49 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The mother of a suspect connected to the double-murder of a couple in Brawley was formally sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation.

47-year-old Erin Hamlin had previously pleaded no contest for accessory after the fact in the murders of 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro back in April of last year.

She received her sentence today after accepting a plea deal.

The family of the victims spoke out during Thursday's sentencing hoping Hamlin would receive jail time for her involvement.

They said during their victim impact statement that they have accepted this deal so that they can move forward from this matter.

Her son, Brandon, will be back in court March 26.

