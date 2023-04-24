Brawley police arrest suspect in double homicide

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in the murder of a Brawley man and woman last weekend has been arrested.

According to the Brawley Police Department (BPD), after they were called in by the Brawley Fire Department Friday, April 21 to help investigate the murder of two people in the area near Calle Del Sol, they assembled a task force. This consisted of members of not only BPD, but also the United States Border Patrol (USBP) and the California National Guard.

The task force then conducted a thorough examination of the evidence collected, heard statements from witnesses and pursued possible leads. BPD said because of the task force's thorough examination, they identified the suspect, a 24-year-old Brawley man, as he has ties to the victims.

BPD said the task force arrested the suspect on Sunday, April 23. They also booked him into the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Jail (ICJ) on two counts of murder. The bail is set for $1 million.

During the arrest, BPD and their colleagues believed that the suspect acted alone and deliberately targeted the victims.

If anyone has any information on the case, then they can contact Detective Daniel Schleyer at (760) 351-7772. They can also dial BPD's main phone at (760) 344-2111.