Double murder sentencing postponed

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The mother of a suspect connected to the double murder of a couple in Brawley appeared in court Thursday for her sentencing but it was postponed.

47-year-old Erin Hamlin pleaded no contest for accessory after the fact in the murders of 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro.

In California, a no-contest plea is treated exactly the same as a guilty plea in a criminal court of law.

The defense attorney said the sentencing was postponed because the probation department needs more time to review requests for statements from the family of the victims.

The defense attorney explained why the statements need to be reviewed.

“All victims of crimes, they have a right to be heard of the time of sentencing. They have a right to be heard, they have a right to address a defendant that caused them harm. However in this case, Ms. Hamlin was not actually an active participant of the crime itself. The matter is referred to the probation department and they have to make a recommendation to check and see if the plead agreement is fair and just to all parties involved," explained Mario Vela, Defense Attorney.

The defense attorney said Erin Hamlin's involvement was through a conversation she had with the double murder suspect, her son, Brandon Hamlin.

Erin Hamlin will be back in court on March 7th for her sentencing.