Skip to Content
Imperial County

Double murder sentencing postponed

KYMA
By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 6:07 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The mother of a suspect connected to the double murder of a couple in Brawley appeared in court Thursday for her sentencing but it was postponed.

47-year-old Erin Hamlin pleaded no contest for accessory after the fact in the murders of 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro. 

In California, a no-contest plea is treated exactly the same as a guilty plea in a criminal court of law.

The defense attorney said the sentencing was postponed because the probation department needs more time to review requests for statements from the family of the victims.

The defense attorney explained why the statements need to be reviewed.

“All victims of crimes, they have a right to be heard of the time of sentencing. They have a right to be heard, they have a right to address a defendant that caused them harm. However in this case, Ms. Hamlin was not actually an active participant of the crime itself. The matter is referred to the probation department and they have to make a recommendation to check and see if the plead agreement is fair and just to all parties involved," explained Mario Vela, Defense Attorney.

The defense attorney said Erin Hamlin's involvement was through a conversation she had with the double murder suspect, her son, Brandon Hamlin. 

Erin Hamlin will be back in court on March 7th for her sentencing. 

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content