Witnesses take stand in local man’s murder trial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the second day of trial for the murder of a Yuma man killed at the Maverick Bar in 2021.

Tyrone's sister, Vanessa Hall was just one of the witnesses who took the stand Thursday.

She spoke about the night of the shooting, recalling everything she could, as video footage of the bar's ring camera was played.

It was almost as if she re-lived the tragic night her brother was shot.

33-year-old Jerome Hall is facing one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 36-year-old Tyrone Hall.

The prosecution said Jerome Hall and Tyrone Hall got into an argument inside the Maverick Bar on February 27, 2021.

Then that argument escalated into the bar's parking lot before things took a violent turn and Tyrone was shot at five times.

Tyrone died outside of the bar.

A woman was also caught in the crossfire and injured in the shooting.

Despite their common last name, the defendant and the victim are not related.

The trial will take place over the next three weeks and is expected to end in mid-June.

Jerome's defense attorney said what the jury has to decide, based on the evidence is, did Jerome premeditate injury and death to Tyrone?

If found guilty on all charges, Jerome Hall could spend the rest of his life behind bars.