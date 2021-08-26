Skip to Content
Crime
By , ,
today at 1:12 PM
Published 1:08 PM

Double murder suspect to face judge Thursday afternoon

YCSO

28-year old Trevon Wilhite charged with two counts of first-degree murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in a double homicide case from earlier this week is set to be formally charged Thursday afternoon. 28-year-old Trevon Wilhite was arrested earlier this week on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Victims of Yuma double murder identified

On Tuesday, Yuma Police Department responded to a suicide call at S. Magnolia Ave. where the bodies of 25-year old Tamacia Wilder and two-year-old Roy Wilder were found.

13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez and Noticias 3's Laura Meza preview the hearing from the courthouse:

Police have confirmed that the cause of death was severe blunt force trauma.

The emotional mother of Wilder spoke with KYMA earlier today.

"My daughter was so beautiful. Oh, she was so silly," says Wilder's mother Tamecia Sadler.

You can see more of our exclusive interview the Tamicia's mother beginning at 4 p.m. on 13 On Your Side and 5 p.m. on New 11's Early Edition. And look for continuing coverage of this developing story on KYMA.com, and on News 11's Early Edition at 5 p.m.

Local News / Top Stories / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film.

You can reach out to Arlette for at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film.

You can reach out to Arlette for at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Laura Meza

Nacida en Downey, California y criada en Mexicali, Baja California México, Laura Meza es egresada como Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación en la Universidad de Estudios Avanzados (UNEA).

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content