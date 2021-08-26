Double murder suspect to face judge Thursday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in a double homicide case from earlier this week is set to be formally charged Thursday afternoon. 28-year-old Trevon Wilhite was arrested earlier this week on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

On Tuesday, Yuma Police Department responded to a suicide call at S. Magnolia Ave. where the bodies of 25-year old Tamacia Wilder and two-year-old Roy Wilder were found.

Police have confirmed that the cause of death was severe blunt force trauma.

The emotional mother of Wilder spoke with KYMA earlier today.

"My daughter was so beautiful. Oh, she was so silly," says Wilder's mother Tamecia Sadler.

"My daughter was so beautiful. Oh, she was so silly," says Wilder's mother Tamecia Sadler.