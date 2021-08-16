Skip to Content
Yuma ER nurse to face judge on sexual assault charges

Suspect accused of abusing three men

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, an emergency room nurse accused of sexually assaulting three men will be formally charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault, and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says officers arrested 35-year-old Jose Arias on Friday. Investigators say the alleged cases of abuse occurred between December 2020 and August of 2021.

Arias is a nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), but police have not indicated whether the victims were patients at the hospital. YPD does say YRMC has fully cooperated with its investigation.

Officers do continue their investigation. They urge anyone with information on the case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

