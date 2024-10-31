Skip to Content
Yuma Proving Ground hosts annual Halloween Parade

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 3:26 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) hosted its Annual Halloween Day Parade on Thursday.

Children dressed up as their favorite characters and gathered around for some trick or treating.

The children walked down the Proving Ground streets and got candy from YPG soldiers, teachers, and parents.

The organizer of the event shares her favorite part.

"I love watching the kids. I love watching the kids seeing their parents come and walk with them I love watching the community get involved especially with our older community who visits during the winter months they sometimes line the streets and they're able to share the moment as well," says Soommer Cloinger, the Division Chief of Child & Youth Services at YPG.

The children in the parade come from Price Elementary School and the Child Development Center located on the base.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

