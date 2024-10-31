Over 100 pounds of fentanyl pills found at Calexico Port of Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found ammo and fentanyl pills in two separate smuggling attempts.

The first case happened on Friday, October 25, when officers stopped a 26-year-old man driving a sedan through the Calexico West Port of Entry.

During their inspection, a K-9 team alerted officers of illegal drugs in the sedan. Officers found 44 packages hidden inside the fender and bumper, which tested positive for fentanyl and weighed a total of 114 pounds.

The second case happened on Sunday, October 27 at the Calexico West Port of Entry. Officers stopped an 18-year-old man driving a blue sedan through the Calexico West Port of Entry.

Officers found five packages inside quarter panels containing 636 rounds of 7.62 mm ammo.

“These seizures are indicative of the exceptional performance our officers display day after day”, stated Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “Their vigilance and dedication make a significant difference in our communities by keeping illicit ammunition off the streets and keeping deadly narcotics like fentanyl away from the people we hold dear to our hearts.”