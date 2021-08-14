YRMC employee arrested for multiple sexual abuse charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employee late Friday evening at about 10:45 for several sexual abuse charges.

Officers identified the arrestee as Jose Arias, 35, an emergency room nurse.

Courtesy Yuma Police Department

Per our editorial policy, News 11 will not identify the individual unless he is formally charged with a crime.

Police have booked the 35-year-old man on multiple charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the perpetrator sexually abused three adult males between December 2020 and August 2021.

Authorities have officially charged Arias with nine counts of sexual abuse, plus one against a vulnerable adult or child, totaling ten charges.

YPD says YRMC has been fully cooperative with the department throughout the investigation.

We have reached out to YRMC for a statement regarding this matter and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.