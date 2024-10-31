Skip to Content
All treats, and no tricks: It's a Boo-tiful Halloween!

Weather Authority/ KYMA
Updated today at 4:01 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Halloween! There's nothing spooky about today's forecast just a few degrees warmer today, but it's still pretty comfortable and a BOO-tiful day!

For our evening ahead, we will have light winds, clear skies, and chilly temperatures. Make sure to bring a jacket or sweater if you are doing trick or treating tonight.

A series of low-pressure systems will move into the western United States. These systems will keep us feeling cool and seasonable into the weekend.

Afternoons will continue to stay very nice with overnight lows being chilly for the rest of the week.

Another weather system will move into the region by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week, which will result in increasing clouds and rain chances for the weekend.

Plus, by early next week we will have even cooler temperatures and breezier conditions.

Melissa Zaremba

