October is Domestic Awareness Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - October is Domestic Awareness Month and there is one city within Yuma County that sees this type of crime more than any other crimes.

Somerton says in 2022, they received 136 domestic violence related calls and in 2023, that number went up to 160.

In 2024, there has already been at least 133 calls with two months left in the year.

Amberly's Place is a local organization dedicated to help victims of domestic violence but all types of victims and they say are focused on not just helping victims in October, but 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

