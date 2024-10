YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three schools were sheltered in place due to activities from a suspicious person, who has been located, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Woodard Junior High, Alice Byrne, St. Francis were on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure, says YPD.

The schools are no longer sheltering in place after the suspicious person was located.

This investigation is ongoing.