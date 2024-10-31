Man attempts to evade custody after found guilty of felony offenses in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found guilty with one count of robbery and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

Paul Thompson allegedly rammed his vehicle into another person's vehicle on May 28 in Niland, and robbed the person who owned it.

The victim reported the incident, leading to Thompson's arrest.

Shortly after Thompson was taken into custody, he attempted to escape from Imperial County Deputies but was later apprehended by a DA investigator.