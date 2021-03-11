UPDATE: Police release photo of accused bank robber

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released surveillance video of a man accused of robbing a local bank Wednesday morning.

The holdup happened at the Chase branch on 16th Street and 4th Avenue just before 9:30 in the morning. Witnesses say a man claiming to have a gun demanded money, then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Thursday afternoon YPD released this photo of the suspect in this case:

Yuma Police encourage anyone with any information about this case to call 928-373-4700, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.