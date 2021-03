Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is at the scene of a Chase Bank after police say a bank robbery occurred Wednesday morning.

Police reported to the Chase Bank on 16th Street and 3rd Avenue after receiving a call about a robbery.

YPD hasn't released any information, but say they received the call sometime after 9AM.

This is a developing story. Stay with KYMA.com for more details as they become available.