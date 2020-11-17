New details released on double murder in Roll

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - We're learning more about the murders of two men in eastern Yuma County earlier this month.

The bodies of 63-year-old Thomas Milton Freeman of Wellton, and 49-year-old Salvador Zermeno, Jr. were found on November 5th in a home on E. County 5th Street in Roll. Investigators now say both men were stabbed to death. However, they've released no details on a possible motive.

Yuma County Sheriff's deputies arrested 51-year-old Antonio Velasquez-Cruz on the 10th. Velazquez-Cruz is from Roll.

A judged charged Velazquez-Cruz with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. The judge also ordered him held on $500,000 cash-only bail.

Velazquez-Cruz will return to court later this month.