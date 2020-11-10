One in custody in connection with Roll murders

Crime

Suspect charged with second-degree murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it has made an arrest in connection with the murders of two men in Roll.

YCSO says it took a 51-year-old man into custody late Monday afternoon. The suspect is from Roll.

Per editorial policy, KYMA.com will not release the man's identity until after he is formally charged with the crime. That will happen Friday. In the meantime, he's being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The victims, 63-year-old Thomas Milton Freeman of Wellton, and 49-year-old Salvador Zermeno, Jr. were found dead Saturday night in a home on E. County 5th Street in Roll.

YCSO says deputies found evidence of foul play in the home, but it has not released details on that evidence. The Sheriff's Office hasn't released details on how the victims died either.

YCSO does say the case remains under investigation. It urges anyone with information on this case to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.

