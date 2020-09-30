Suspect in convenience store robberies charged with unrelated shooting

Crime

Yuma man now faces more than a dozen felony charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) now says, the suspect in a pair of attempted convenience store robberies is also the prime suspect in a shooting at a Yuma home.

All three incidents happened in the late hours of September 22, and the early hours of September 23.

YPD says it began just before midnight last Tuesday, with a shooting at a home in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue. No one got hurt.

Then, officers say, around 1:30 a.m., someone held up a Circle K on 32nd Street. They say, less than a half-hour later, the same person robbed a different Circle K on 4th Avenue. In both cases, YPD says, the armed suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Tuesday, YPD announced it had arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with those robberies. On Wednesday, police announced the same man would also face charges in connection with the Madison Avenue shooting.

Per editorial policy, KYMA.com will not release the suspect's name until he has been formally charged with any of the crimes.

The suspect now faces more than a dozen felony charges including:

2 counts of attempted murder

8 counts of aggravated assault

3 counts of armed robbery

1 count of criminal damage

KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will continue to follow this case and bring you more details once the suspect has been arraigned.