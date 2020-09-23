YPD search for suspect behind two early morning gas station robberies

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police is on the hunt for a man they say robbed two Circle K's early Wednesday morning.

The Yuma Police Department said the first incident occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K, located at 820 block of West 32nd Street, and the second one occurred at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K located at 695 South 4th Avenue.

It said the suspect had a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Police continue to search for the suspect.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.