YPD: Man arrested after gas station robberies

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says it arrested a 20-year-old man after allegedly robbing two Circle K's last Wednesday in Yuma.

Police say the man was arrested on Friday, September 25.

The first incident occurred just before 1:20 last Wednesday morning at the Circle K, the 800 block of 32nd Street. A second occurred less than a half-hour later at the Circle K in the 600 block of South 4th Avenue.

Officers say the suspect had a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect faces multiple felony charges.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.