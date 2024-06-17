Skip to Content
California News

Stanford University students walk out of commencement

By ,
today at 6:07 AM
Published 6:22 AM

STANFORD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Students graduating from California's Stanford University staged a pro-Palestinian walkout on Sunday during the commencement ceremony.

Hundreds of students streamed out of commencement as part of the spring wave of pro-Palestinian protests on American college campuses.

The students stood and exited as University President Richard Saller began delivering remarks.

During their exit, the would-be graduates were cheered on by their cohorts at the stadium.

A group called Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine (SAAP) organized an "alternative graduation" set to take place after Sunday's commencement, according to the organization's social media.

The event was organized to support students it said were prohibited from the official ceremonies after they were arrested at previous pro-Palestinian protests.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content