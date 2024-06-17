Stanford University students walk out of commencement

STANFORD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Students graduating from California's Stanford University staged a pro-Palestinian walkout on Sunday during the commencement ceremony.

Hundreds of students streamed out of commencement as part of the spring wave of pro-Palestinian protests on American college campuses.

The students stood and exited as University President Richard Saller began delivering remarks.

During their exit, the would-be graduates were cheered on by their cohorts at the stadium.

A group called Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine (SAAP) organized an "alternative graduation" set to take place after Sunday's commencement, according to the organization's social media.

The event was organized to support students it said were prohibited from the official ceremonies after they were arrested at previous pro-Palestinian protests.