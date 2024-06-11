Skip to Content
Pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA asked to disperse following unlawful assembly

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pro-Palestinian protesters were asked to disperse after UCLA police announced an unlawful assembly on Monday night.

Protesters formed a roving pro-Palestinian camp on the school's campus Monday afternoon to recite the names of the thousands of people who had died in Gaza.

The demonstration remained mostly peaceful for several hours, but the situation eventually turned chaotic.

Los Angeles police and private security guards formed a skirmish line and confronted protesters who stood behind barricades. At least two dozen protesters were arrested.

Earlier, police had ordered the demonstrators to disperse at least twice, and the crowd quickly dismantled tents and barricades and moved to different locations on campus.

The event was organized by the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at UCLA.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Dillon Fuhrman

