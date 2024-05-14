Pro-Palestinian protesters at Harvard voluntarily take down encampment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters against the war between Israel and Hamas were voluntarily taking down their tents in Harvard Yard on Tuesday.

This comes after university officials agreed to discuss their questions about the endowment, bringing a peaceful end to the kinds of demonstrations that were broken up by police on other campuses.

The student protest group, "Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine," said in a statement that the encampment "outlasted its utility with respect to our demands."

Meanwhile, Harvard University Interim President Alan Garber agreed to pursue a meeting between protesters and university officials regarding the students' questions.

Students at many college campuses this spring set up similar encampments, calling for their schools to cut ties with israel and businesses that support it.

The latest Israel-Hamas War began when Hamas and other militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking an additional 250 hostage.

Palestinian militants still hold about 100 captives, and Israel's military has killed more than 35,000 people in Gaza, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants.